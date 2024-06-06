Forget nostalgia: Joey Fatone says an *NSYNC reunion tour would “financially help my kids”

It’s true that one motivation for the members of *NSYNC to reunite for a tour would be to thank their loyal fans for sticking by them for all these years. But Joey Fatone says topping up their bank accounts is another reason for them to figure out how they could do it.

Speaking to E! Online, Joey says of his bandmates Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick, “The five of us need to get together to have that conversation to say yes or no. What does it look like? If we’re going to do a tour, are we going to do new music?”

“It’s weird because again, like, back in the day when we were younger, nobody was married, nobody had kids, but as we got older, we’re married, we have kids,” he continues. “It takes a different perspective. I think, for us, it’s one of those things of going, ‘OK, it would be great to tour because then it’s going to honestly financially help my kids, let’s be real.’”

Joey, Lance and Justin each have two kids; Chris has one. JC, who’s never been married, doesn’t have any kids.

“But the thing is, for me, do we want to do it?” Joey continued. “Everybody’s older, everybody has different personalities now. How do we deal with that? I’m not saying that it’s bad. It’s just a matter of making it cohesive.”

While *NSYNC continues to ponder the question, you can get your boy band nostalgia from Joey and his buddy AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, who are currently on the road on their A Legendary Night tour.

