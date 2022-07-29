Former Alliance Middle School Counselor Facing Felony Charge

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor, being arraigned on a felony “disseminating harmful matter to a juvenile” charge Friday morning.

She’s been indicted by a Stark County grand jury.

29-year-old Gelsaira Ortiz who lives in the Cleveland area, had resigned from her job at the end of the school year.

She’s accused of sharing what the school district calls “inappropriate imagery” with a 14-year-old student.

Alliance Superintendent Rob Gress saying he’s disappointed.