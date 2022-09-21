Former Alliance Schools Counselor Gets Probation in Sex-Related Case
September 21, 2022 5:48AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor is on probation for three years and must do community service.
This for a guilty plea by Gelsaira Ortiz to a ‘disseminating harmful material to a juvenile’ charge.
The 27-year-old Maple Heights woman resigned from her job back in May, shortly after the incidents became known.
Ortiz was accused of sending sexual images of herself to a 14-year-old student.
She has also lost her Department of Education counseling license.
She must stay away from those under the age of 18 while on probation.