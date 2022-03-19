Former Canton Drive-Thru Owners Sentenced in Attack on Customer
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two brothers who faced felonious assault charges in connection with an attack on a customer at the drive-thru store they owned are off to prison… 34-year-old Sultan and 25-year-old Mohammed Altawil of Canton were both sentenced to six to nine years last week; they entered guilty pleas to the charges… Prosecutors say the pair shot a customer in the leg and pistol-whipped him, believing they were being robbed at their Maggiore’s Drive-Thru on Dueber Avenue SW; they also initially lied to police about the August 2021 incident… The business is now under new ownership.