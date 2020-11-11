      Weather Alert

Former Canton Nursing Home Employee Enters Plea in Death of Patient

Nov 11, 2020 @ 7:51am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 53-year-old Plain Township woman will be sentenced next month after entering a guilty plea Tuesday in connection with the death of a nursing home resident back in April of 2018.

DeWarn Bell pleaded to a forgery charge.

As a then-employee of the Glenwood Care and Rehabilitation Center, prosecutors say she signed off on paperwork indicating she had done a bed check of residents there.

56-year-old patient Mark Billiter had actually wandered off and was later found dead of exposure behind a gas station on Route 153 near the Canton/Plain Township line.

