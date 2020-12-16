Former Canton Nursing Home Worker Gets Probation in 2018 Death of Patient
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Canton nursing home employee was sentenced to three years probation Tuesday in the exposure death of a dementia patient in 2018.
53-year-old Dewarn Bell had pleaded to a forgery charge last month.
Bell signed off on paperwork indicating 56-year-old Mark Billiter was in bed at Glenwood Care and Rehabilitation, but he was wandering the streets of Canton and was later found dead behind a gas station on Route 153.
It’s not known why Bell was the only employee prosecuted.