Former Canton Nursing Home Worker Gets Probation in 2018 Death of Patient

Dec 16, 2020 @ 4:48am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Canton nursing home employee was sentenced to three years probation Tuesday in the exposure death of a dementia patient in 2018.

53-year-old Dewarn Bell had pleaded to a forgery charge last month.

Bell signed off on paperwork indicating 56-year-old Mark Billiter was in bed at Glenwood Care and Rehabilitation, but he was wandering the streets of Canton and was later found dead behind a gas station on Route 153.

It’s not known why Bell was the only employee prosecuted.

