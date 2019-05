(WHBC) – A 59-year-old Texas woman is accused of setting a Canton home on fire for the insurance money.

Stark County jail and court records indicate Jacqueline Waters is charged with aggravated arson and insurance fraud.

The house in the 1600 block of Laiblin Place NE was heavily damaged in the January 2018 fire.

It’s the house she had lived in before moving.

At last check, Walters remained in jail.