Former Cleveland Schools Employee Gets 15 Months for Capitol Riot
October 31, 2022 5:15AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former employee with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will serve 15 months time in a federal prison for her guilty plea in connection with the Capitol riot.
50-year-old Christine Priola from Willoughby entered a plea to ‘obstruction of an official proceeding’.
Priola is seen in the Senate chamber on January 6th of 2001.
She asked for leniency in a ten-page letter to the judge.
53 Ohioans are now charged or convicted in the riot.