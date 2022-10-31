Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Former Cleveland Schools Employee Gets 15 Months for Capitol Riot

October 31, 2022 5:15AM EDT
Share
Former Cleveland Schools Employee Gets 15 Months for Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former employee with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will serve 15 months time in a federal prison for her guilty plea in connection with the Capitol riot.

50-year-old Christine Priola from Willoughby entered a plea to ‘obstruction of an official proceeding’.

Priola is seen in the Senate chamber on January 6th of 2001.

She asked for leniency in a ten-page letter to the judge.

53 Ohioans are now charged or convicted in the riot.

Popular Posts

1

Facts About Massillon Vs. McKinley 2022
2

New IRS Rules Mean Your Paycheck Could Be Bigger Next Year
3

Tom Brady Releases Official Statement On Divorce
4

The True Story Behind Netflix’s Most-Watched Series “The Watcher”
5

Working From Home Credited For Latest Baby Boom