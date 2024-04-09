Former High School Wrestler Subdues Man Assaulting Subway Worker

Source: YouTube

As former high school wrestler Gabriel Pitzulo, who now works as a welder, stepped into a Subway in Indy for some lunch a few weeks ago, when he immediately saw people were talking loudly. Pitzulo quickly took the guy down and subdued him until authorities got there.

“There’s a lot of talk nowadays of toxic masculinity, and I’m really trying to, you know, push this narrative that you should stand up for the people, innocent people, people in your local neighborhood.” He said, “All Glory to God.”

NEW: Former high school wrestler Gabriel Pitzulo tackles crazed man who allegedly assaulted a Subway employee. This kid would be going to jail if he did this in NYC. After helping police make the arrest, Pitzulo said he wants men to start standing up for people again. “There’s… pic.twitter.com/jnC6OXEh6i — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 6, 2024

The owner of the store said Pitzulo has free sandwiches for life from that location!