He must register as a sex offender for life, but the onetime Hoover High swim coach accused of having sexual relations with two female students will be getting out of prison early… Stark County Common Pleas Judge Chryssa Hartnet yesterday ordered 41-year-old Matthew Johnsen be released this week; he had been sentenced to four years time, but the judge had agreed to an early release if there were no problems… Johnsen pleaded guilty to two sexual battery counts back in March.