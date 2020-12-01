Former Malone Sports Info Director Faces Prison Time After Entering Guilty Plea
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former sports information director at Malone University will be sentenced in March after pleading guilty in federal court to felony counts involving the exploitation of children.
33-year-old William Doty Jr was arrested earlier this year.
He remains in custody.
Prosecutors say Doty made contact with three underage girls including a 17-year-old from Canton and an 11-year-old from Doylestown, seeking pornographic images of them.