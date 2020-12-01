      Weather Alert

Former Malone Sports Info Director Faces Prison Time After Entering Guilty Plea

Dec 1, 2020 @ 7:23am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former sports information director at Malone University will be sentenced in March after pleading guilty in federal court to felony counts involving the exploitation of children.

33-year-old William Doty Jr was arrested earlier this year.

He remains in custody.

Prosecutors say Doty made contact with three underage girls including a 17-year-old from Canton and an 11-year-old from Doylestown, seeking pornographic images of them.

Popular Posts
The Office Cast
Netflix Saying Goodbye to ‘The Office’
bootleg wine alcohol
Couple Finds Stash Of Prohibition Whiskey Hidden In Walls Of Their Home
cat eating food
Amazon 'Really Sorry' After Customers Receive Cat Food Instead of PS5
Biden-Harris Ticket: First In U.S. History To Surpass 80 Million Votes
taylor swift
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Disney+ Special