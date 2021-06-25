Former McKinley Assistants Lose District Jobs, Wattley Suspended
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton City school board voted Thursday night to terminate three former assistant football coaches and suspend former McKinley head football coach Marcus Wattley from their administrative jobs with the school district.
Frank McLeod, Joshua Grimsley and Zachary Sweat were relieved of their duties.
Wattley is now the subject of a formal termination process.
Superintendent Jeffrey Talbert made the recommendation to the board.
The four were among seven let go from their athletic positions because of their involvement in the apparent harassment of a player back in May.