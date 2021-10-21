      Weather Alert

Former Navarre PD Chief Resigns, Sentenced on Misdemeanor OVI Conviction

Oct 21, 2021 @ 4:52am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The now-former chief of police in Navarre must do a stint in jail and he has resigned from his job.

This, after entering a “no contest” plea to a misdemeanor drunk driving charge.

49-year-old Dennis Albaugh II will spend three days in the county jail and have his license suspended for a year.

He was in Massillon Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Albaugh also reportedly turned in his resignation earlier this week.

He was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash in Jackson Township back in June.

He tested just above the legal blood-alcohol level.

