Former NFL-Quarterback Ryan Mallet Among String Of Rip Current Drownings

There have been a rash of rip current drownings in the Panama City and Destin areas…among those, a former NFL star. Ryan Mallet, former QB for the Patriots and Ravens, was swimming on a sand dune when he got caught in a rip current and was unresponsive after being pulled from the water. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tom Brady reacts to the death of former #Patriots QB Ryan Mallett: “We lost a great man. Thank you for everything Ryan. Praying for the Mallet family and all their loved ones tonight ” (IG: @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/cdWOER9NAl — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 28, 2023

Officials say there have been 55 deaths this year so far, mostly when swimmers were ignoring the warning flag system.