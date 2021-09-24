      Weather Alert

Former North Lawrence Firefighter Charged With Grand Theft

Sep 24, 2021 @ 7:43am

LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former North Lawrence firefighter is no longer with the department.

She is charged with grand theft for taking $9000 in fundraising money from the department.

38-year-old Heidi Knight of Tuscarawas Township turned herself in to Lawrence Township police last week after an arrest warrant was issued.

The police report explains how she as able to amass that large a quantity of money on three different nights during the department’s bingo events.

Popular Posts
Police Investigating Homicide in SW Canton
U of A: 18-Year-Old Gunshot Victim Was Student
CPD: 16-Year-Old Boy Dead After Car Shot Up in NE Canton
Jackson Doctor Sentenced to 4 Years on Attempted Murder Conviction
Autumn Arrives Wednesday Afternoon, AccuWeather Says Forecast Cooperates
Connect With Us Listen To Us On