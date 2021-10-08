      Weather Alert

Former Sandy Valley Teacher Sentenced in Child Sex Case

Oct 8, 2021 @ 4:18am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former teacher in the Sandy Valley Schools is headed to prison for four years.

This, after he entered a guilty plea to a child sex-related charge.

39-year-old Jason Neading who has an East Sparta address entered a plea to a reduced charge of gross sexual imposition.

A charge of rape was dropped.

The victim was not in Neading’s social studies classes and the incidents between 2017 and 2019 did not involve his job, according to prosecutors.

