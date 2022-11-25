Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.

He was arraigned earlier this week and released on bond.

Frustaci as chief deputy county treasurer entered a guilty plea in 2010 to federal charges related to the earlier thefts.

He served seven years time on a 2010 federal conviction.