Former Tallmadge Schools Bus Aide Arrested for Gross Sexual Imposition

Feb 28, 2020 @ 3:38pm

TALLMADGE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Tallmadge schools employee is behind bars, facing multiple charges following an investigation into him inappropriately touching elementary school students.

Police say 32 year old Howard Franklin Jr. was arrested earlier this week after an investigation found that he had touched five juvenile girls, between the ages of six and nine, on the outside of their clothing. Franklin was a bus aide for the district.

He was terminated from his position in September. The investigation began after his firing. He remains behind bars.

