Fortnite is Causing Divorces!

Ya know, I remember when everyone complained about us young folks playing Pokemon Go. At least walking around catching Pokemon didn’t cause people to get divorced! According to the UK based website Divorce Online, 5% of marriages filed this year cite the game “Fortnite” as a reason for the divorce. Here is the thing: video game addiction is real. In fact, the addiction is now acknowledged by the World Health Organization. So it is no surprise that there are now digital addictions being cited as reasons people are separating.

“Fortnite” is a video game where people compete to build walls and eliminate each other in an online arena.