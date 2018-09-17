Fortnite is Causing Divorces!
By Sarah Peters
|
Sep 17, 2018 @ 5:36 AM

Ya know, I remember when everyone complained about us young folks playing Pokemon Go. At least walking around catching Pokemon didn’t cause people to get divorced! According to the UK based website Divorce Online, 5% of marriages filed this year cite the game “Fortnite” as a reason for the divorce. Here is the thing: video game addiction is real. In fact, the addiction is now acknowledged by the World Health Organization. So it is no surprise that there are now digital addictions being cited as reasons people are separating.

 

“Fortnite” is a video game where people compete to build walls and eliminate each other in an online arena.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Buffalo Bills So Bad, Vontae Davis Retires at Halftime Canton and Massillon Team up to Fight Hunger! William Shatner Coming to the Akron Civic Theatre! Pav’s Creamery to Open in Cuyahoga Falls! Facebook Will Start Fact Checking Memes Hall of Fame City Comic Con is Tomorrow!