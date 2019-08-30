Four Arrested in Two Meth Busts Yesterday on Interstate 77

CANTON – A pair of routine traffic stops yesterday morning on I-77 resulted in four men being arrested on charges involving meth. The stops were took place just four miles apart from one another and occurred within the same hour.
The first at 12:38 at the interstate and Faircrest street where 39 year old Michael D Noe II, 25 year old Craigery Long and 43 year old Jackie Hunt were pulled over in a car that officers believed was being operated by an impaired driver.
When officers approached the vehicle, hypodermic needles were in plain view. Less than an hour later 42 year old Chad Williamson was pulled over for a turn signal violation near the Tuscarawas Street West exit. He was arrested shortly after when officers found two grams of meth and a hypodermic needle in plain view.