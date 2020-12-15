Four Major Fires in 5 Hours Keep Canton Firefighters Busy
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Department responded to four major fires in a five-hour period Sunday night into early Monday, with three minor injuries to firefighters, with the department having one station closed due to staffing issues related to the pandemic.
There was also a child burned in one of the fires and taken to Akron Children’s.
No word on a condition.
At least six homes were heavily damaged and another five had some damage in the four fires.
Firefighters responded to 48th Street NW, Cole Avenue SE, Hammond Avenue SW and Lawrence Road NE.
The Cole Avenue fire was actually in Canton Township.