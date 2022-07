AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people shot, two of them dead.

That’s the crime story from Akron, as police try to sort out what happened on a violent weekend.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the chest early Saturday morning, found in a driveway on Wildwood Avenue.

36-year-old Dontae Foster later turned himself in, charged with murder.

And a 24-year-old woman was shot dead inside a home on Maryland Avenue early Monday.