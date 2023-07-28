Francia Raísa confirms there’s “no beef” with Selena Gomez

Selenators should be relieved that Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa seem to have buried the hatchet.

On July 26, Selena posted a birthday tribute to Francia on Instagram, writing, “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you.” Francia subsequently “liked” the post.

The next day, when a TMZ cameraman asked about her relationship with Selena, she tried to deflect but then stated, “There’s no beef, guys.”

When asked if there ever was any beef, she just said, “Bye!” and drove away.

Rumors that the two long-time friends were feuding started in November of 2022 when Selena referred to Taylor Swift as “her only friend in the industry.” Francia, responding in a now-deleted comment, wrote “Interesting.”

That, coupled with the fact that Selena didn’t mention Francia in her documentary, My Mind and Me, led to a TikTok speculating about a falling out. Selena then commented, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.” That same TikTok noted that Francia had unfollowed Selena on Instagram.

In May of 2023, Francia told TMZ that she was “being bullied” online over the feud, with people writing horrible things to her. She added, “In no way, shape or form does anyone condone bullying, especially Selena.”

Hopefully, the How I Met Your Father and Grown-ish star and Selena really have kissed and made up. In 2017, Francia famously donated her kidney to Selena. In March of 2023, on an episode of the Apple TV+ series Dear…, she described Francia as her “best friend,” adding, “I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than [her].”

