Freak Weekend Storm Brings Hail, Wind, Heavy Rain
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A freak storm, hitting Saturday evening from North Canton up into Summit and Medina Counties.
It dropped very heavy rain, strong winds and hail.
The National Weather Service says rain was heavy enough to bring both the Zimber Ditch and the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek over flood stage in an hour.
Basements got soaked and some businesses on Whipple Avenue NW saw water creep inside.
Three-quarter-inch diameter hail was reported in North Canton and the Greentown area of Lake Township.
Strong winds brought down trees.