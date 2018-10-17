Free Cheesecake From Cheesecake Factory For Halloween!

Here’s something not scary for Halloween, unless you’re a cardiologist. The Cheesecake Factory is giving out free slices of cheesecake at the end of the month. The only catch is that you have to use the delivery app DoorDash. Just spend $30 or more on your order between Monday the 29th and Halloween itself, and with the promo code “TREATORTREAT,” a free slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake is yours.

Reese’s is already my favorite Halloween candy. Combine that with free cheesecake… I don’t know if I can handle my excitement.