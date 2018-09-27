Free Coffee Saturday List
By Sarah Peters
|
Sep 27, 2018 @ 7:56 AM

This Saturday, September 29th, is National Coffee Day! To celebrate, multiple locations are offering free coffee!

Here is a quick list of places you can pick up a free cup o’coffee!

-Barnes and Nobles Cafes- Pick up a tall cup of hot or iced coffee!

-Caribou Coffee- Buy any food item, get a free cup of whatever the coffee of the day is!

-Dunkin’ Donuts – Buy any size hot coffee, get one free!

-Krispy Kreme – You can get a free coffee, of any size! Also, reward members get a free donut as well!

 

Source: People

