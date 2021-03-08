Free Groceries For A Month? Your Chance To Win Is Coming!
We know how important keeping food on the table is for every family. We also know how quickly those pantries get emptied. Starting Monday, march 15th, we’re teaming up with Metro By T-Mobile for a GROCERY GIVEBACK to help keep your cupboards stocked and your plates full by giving away a month’s worth of free groceries* from Acme Fresh Markets.
Free groceries AND supporting your local grocer? What a great combo!
You’ll also be able to earn bonus entries by visiting area Metro By T-Mobile stores to scan a special QR code with your phone!
*Free month = four (4) $100 weekly Acme Fresh Markets gift cards for a total of $400