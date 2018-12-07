Free Holiday Event Coming To Hall of Fame

(WHBC) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame has a new free holiday event for people to check out.

The first-ever “Hall-iday” Winterfest will be held on Sunday, December 16th from 1 to 6 p.m..

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will transform the Fan Plaza located on the north side of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium into a winter wonderland.

There will be family friendly holiday festivities such as photos with Santa in front of a 12-foot Christmas Tree and prize giveaways, as well as local food and beverage vendors.

Food trucks set to be on site include: Barrio Tacos, The Slop Truck, Nom Nom Popcorn Company, Peace, Love & Little Donuts, and Tremont Coffee.

Guests can also enjoy, free of charge, the championship games of the 2nd World Youth Football Championships taking place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium that afternoon.