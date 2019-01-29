Free Screenings Of Black Panther In Feb.

Black Panther is nominated for Best Picture this year at the Academy Awards and now it is headed back to theaters again.

The movie will be screened at participating AMC theaters from Feb. 1-7 in honor of Black History Month.

Tickets are going to be free and The Walt Disney Company announced that they will also be donating $1.5 million to the UNCF.

