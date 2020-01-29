      Weather Alert

Free Speech Legislation Being Discussed by State House

Jan 29, 2020 @ 4:55pm

COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Newly proposed legislation in the state house is taking a deep dive into the first amendment.

Ohio law currently allows Universities to ban communist or seditious group from speaking on school property. However, a bill that was just passed by the state Senate will now add more to the list of “no-goes.”

The new legislation prevents protests that would keep speakers from coming to Universities and prohibits state colleges and universities from establishing “free speech zones” on campus.

