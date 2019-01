If you weren’t planning on watching the Super Bowl this year, you may be in for a new incentive. Earlier this week, Buffalo Wild Wings announced that on the case that the Super Bowl game were to go into halftime, there will be free wings for all on Feb. 18th!

Don’t get too excited though, an overtime game has only happened once in the 2016. Regardless, I’m liking the odds, just as much as I like free wings!