To help you get into the spirit, Freeform has announced its schedule for its popular 25 Days of Christmas holiday series.

The schedule starts on December 1 featuring favorites like The Santa Clause and Home Alone films, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and more. Plus, new Christmas films like Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol, Frozen II, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and Last Christmas will be added this season.