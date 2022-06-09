Frequent Audience Member Gets Her Shot On AGT Stage And SLAYS
This will make you ugly cry…
Madison Taylor Baez is 11 and has loved AGT since she was 4, dreaming of one day being on that stage. She has been to many tapings, so producers planted her in the audience to surprise everyone (including Simon Cowell) during the commercial break… then magic happens!
Her backstory with her dad is an even bigger tearjerker!
Other standout auditions are the super fun Funkanometry!
And Avery Dixon has an emotional background of getting bullied in school, only to command a Golden Buzzer on the AGT stage!