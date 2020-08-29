      Weather Alert

Friday Afternoon Storms Bring Heavy Rain

Aug 29, 2020 @ 8:14am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Heavy rain was the highlight of Friday’s thunderstorm activity.

One automated station in Lake Township near Uniontown measured over 5 inches of rain Friday afternoon and evening.

A weather observer in Norton in Summit County measured over 4 inches in the same time period.

Northern Stark and southern Summit Counties were under a Flood Advisory for a time.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, there were a few hundred power customers sweating out outages in the area.

Most of those are scattered outages in Summit County, some of which Ohio Edison says won’t be back up until tonight.

