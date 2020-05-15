Friday Update: Ohio Reaches DeWine’s Goal of 12,000 Tests Per Day
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After announcing numerous reopening dates on Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine along with the other state leaders and health officials who normally speak on weekday afternoons had no media availability today. However, there were still a few notable updates in the world of COVID-19 in Ohio. Here is our daily recap.
Update on Cases
The Ohio Department of Health’s latest report shows Ohio’s case total is close to 27,000. 1,581 Ohioans have now died from COVID-19, while nearly 4,800 have been hospitalized and close to 1,300 have been admitted into the intensive care unit.
Update on Stark County
The state’s latest report shows just 10 new cases, two new hospitalizations and one new death in Stark County. Stark has a total of 548 cases, 125 hospitalizations and now 70 deaths.
Testing Capacity Goal Has Been Met
After taking steps to gain the ability to expand testing for COVID-19, Governor Mike DeWine said he hoped to see the Buckeye State test up to 12,000 Ohioans a day for the virus. That mark was met this afternoon, with the latest report from the Ohio Department of Health showing over 12,000 newly administered tests in the past 24 hours. More than 244,000 total tests have been administered in Ohio. The state has a positive test rate of around 11%.
Personal Care Businesses and Outdoor Dining Return
Today, marked the first day bars and restaurants were able to offer outdoor dining, as well as the return for personal care businesses. Restaurants have been told to provide distancing between customers and constant cleaning of tables and chairs.
Meanwhile, facial coverings and six foot distancing is required for personal care businesses that returned this afternoon. Barber and beauty shops are encouraged to have customers wait in their vehicles until they’re able to be seen in order to prevent a crowded lobby.
Governor Mike DeWine has been vocal about Ohio reopening slowly to avoid another shut down. He says customers will play a big part in making this work by practicing social distancing.
Reopening Guidelines for Approved Sectors
Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the reopening dates for the following sectors of the Ohio economy. Husted says these dates are when the reopenings are allowed to take place, although local governments will have the authority to push the date back.
May 21: Camp Grounds
May 22: Horse Racing
May 26: BMV Offices, Gyms/Recreation Centers, Non-Contact Sports Leagues, & Public or Club Pools
May 31: Day Camps
Check out the individual reopening guidelines for these sectors right here.
Unemployment Numbers Continue to Grow
More than 50,000 jobless claims were reported last week alone in the Buckeye State. That’s less than the week before, when Ohio saw just over 61,000 new jobless claims. Meanwhile, nationally, nearly three million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week and roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus forced millions to close their businesses.