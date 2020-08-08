FRIDAY UPDATE: State Case Total Close to 100,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported an additional 1,204 cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the total over 98,000.
34 new deaths were reported in Ohio, for a total of 3,652.
Another 17 cases were reported out of Stark County, with two more deaths.
Stark has had 1,783 total cases and 137 deaths.
The governor reports the percentage of residents testing positive is down to 5.5%
That’s lower than it had been, but he’d like it even lower for the start of school.