      Weather Alert

Fried Fish: Food Favorite at Annual Stark Fair

Sep 1, 2021 @ 7:46am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday is Day Two of the Stark County Fair.

A favorite food stand for many years near the north end of the grandstand is Tim’s Tavern and their fish sandwiches and dinners.

The Meyers Lake business has been a staple at the fair for at least 20 years.

Entertainment Wednesday night in the grandstand: Michell Tenpenny.

Tickets are $10 to $30.

There’s harness racing at noon and live afternoon entertainment in the Pavilion.

The SARTA vaccination bus is at the Stark County Fair Wednesday afternoon from 2 to 5.

Popular Posts
'The Lion King' Prequel casts Kelvin Harrison Jr & Aaron Pierre
Anti Vax Radio Host Marc Bernier Dies After Getting COVID-19
Warrant Issued for Man who Accosted MSNBC Reporter on Live TV
China To Ban Children From Playing Online Games More Than 3 Hours Per Week
Couple Killed on Motorcycle in Plain Township Identified
Connect With Us Listen To Us On