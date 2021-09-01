Fried Fish: Food Favorite at Annual Stark Fair
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday is Day Two of the Stark County Fair.
A favorite food stand for many years near the north end of the grandstand is Tim’s Tavern and their fish sandwiches and dinners.
The Meyers Lake business has been a staple at the fair for at least 20 years.
Entertainment Wednesday night in the grandstand: Michell Tenpenny.
Tickets are $10 to $30.
There’s harness racing at noon and live afternoon entertainment in the Pavilion.
The SARTA vaccination bus is at the Stark County Fair Wednesday afternoon from 2 to 5.