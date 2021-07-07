Friends, Classmates Mourn Loss of Canton Teen in Drowning
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Friends and classmates of a 13-year-old Canton boy are devastated with his loss.
Omarion Baker was a soon-to-be freshman at Canton South High School.
Baker drowned in Lake Erie off Villa Angela Beach at the Euclid Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks on Monday evening.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Counselors are available Wednesday at Canton South High School from 10 until 2.
Here’s a portion of a statement from the Canton Local School District:
We wish to extend our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to family members, relatives, friends and classmates.
Anyone wishing to speak with a counselor outside of scheduled hours can call Coleman Crisis at (330) 452-6000 for assistance 24/7.