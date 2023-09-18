Friends Go Viral Working At A Hotel When They Found No Employees

A trio of friends took it upon themselves to manage a Nashville hotel for a few hours when there were no employees to be found when they arrived to check in. One of the friends, Kenzie, said: “So, instantly we’re like manager mode. We run businesses back home. Manager mode kicks in, alright, let’s see what we can do”. Well, they did a lot in two hours from answering phone calls, checking in guests, and even helped serve breakfast. And of course when faced with this situation, you document it on Tik Tok!

But there are no hard feelings against the hotel chain..

@ahow15 Replying to @Becky BONUS VIDEO- Part 5, WE WANT TO MAKE IT CLEAR, @la quinta did not cause any of this. This was the result of one person not being at the desk. We waited for over an hour and then took over with the permission of appropriate channels. The GM from holiday inn WAS AMAZING AND HE DESERVES A RAISE. I havent had aj issue with La Quinta in the past and bave stayed with them many times. and we are not trying to sway anyones opinion of them.

And apparently…this isn’t their first rodeo helping out a business. They had to do it at a Waffle House!

