Friends Help Carry Man with Muscular Dystrophy Reach Mountain Top in Utah
Shue Vang is 29 years old and suffers from muscular dystrophy. He can no longer use his legs but he had a dream of taking part in the Angels Landing Hike at Zion National Park in Utah. He was able to go part way up the mountain using his wheelchair. But at a certain point the wheel chair had to be left behind.
That’s when his friends stepped up to make his dreams come true. A team of 8 people took turns carrying him the rest of the way up the mountain. They had a special harness to carry him on their backs. But this hike is considered one of the world’s most challenging hikes.
I am so impressed not only by the commitment from his friends to get him to the top, but also with the trust Shue had that none of them would stumble and drop him. They did make it to the peak and while the view and the accomplishment made Shue emotional, one of his friends also was in tears as he said, ‘I’ve done lots of races and none of those can even compare to the sense of fulfillment of achievement we experienced taking Shue to the top.’