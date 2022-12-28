Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Friends of Newcomerstown Family Set Up GoFundMe Account.

December 28, 2022 5:10AM EST
Share
Friends of Newcomerstown Family Set Up GoFundMe Account.

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Addison, Abigail, Aerial and Alyssa.

The four little girls whose lives as well as those of their parents were snuffed out by fire on Monday.

The Newcomerstown tragedy has inspired friends of the family to establish a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral expenses.

At last check, it had raised over $3000 beyond a $10,000 goal.

No cause for that fire.

The fire nearly leveled the house.

Popular Posts

1

Louisville Woman Wins Big In Office White Elephant Gift Exchange
2

Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Still Together Despite GMA3 Hiatus
3

Teaser Trailer: Barbie
4

How To Wrap Presents Like A Pro
5

Jay Leno Shares About His Burn Injuries To His Face