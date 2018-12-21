‘Friends’ Stars ‘Reunite’ To Cover Mariah Carey’s Holiday Classic By Gabe | Dec 21, 2018 @ 4:53 PM The YouTube channel “Friends Singing” has put together a mashup of Rachel, Chandler, Ross, Phoebe, and Monica singing the classic Christmas song! SHARE RELATED CONTENT James Corden and Will Ferrell Dine on Scorpion and More Meet the Florida Woman Who Spends $45K on Holiday Decorations The First Image of Will Smith as ‘Aladdin” Genie Is Here Macaulay Culkin Recreates “Home Alone” Scenes for Google Ad Chrissy Teigen Created a Menu To Get Toddler To Eat Miley Cyrus Leaves Fans Utterly Shocked As They Discover Her Real Name