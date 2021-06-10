‘Friends: The Reunion’ Director Addresses ‘Lack of Diversity’ Criticism
Friends: The Reunion director Ben Winston is addressing criticism the show has faced over its lack of diversity. This is after fans pointed out that none of the Black actors from the show returned. He said, “We have Malala, Mindy Kaling, BTS.”
There are three women from Ghana, one who talks about how Friends saved her life. Two boys from Kenya. Three kids in India.” He added, “What more diversity do they want in this reunion? The cast is the cast. It was made in 1994. I think it’s remarkable how well it does stand the test of time.”
He also spoke specifically about no Black actor returning and said, “Not everyone could join us. But I’m really pleased with the show we were able to put together.” Do you think the reunion was well done?