Frisky Dolphin Shuts Down Beach

Officials in Landévennec have issued a swimming ban. But not because of sharks, jellyfish, or dangerous chemicals. Nope… just a frisky dolphin. The locals have named the dolphin Zafar, and he is on a mission to find love. He has been terrorizing beach goers, and boaters, rubbing up against anything he can. He even prevented one woman from returning to her boat for so long, that another rescue boat had to be sent out to retrieve her! Zafar has been hanging around for a couple months. He has interacted with students and sailors in a peaceful way, until recently.

Dolphin researchers have said that this in’t out of the ordinary. After being separated from his species for so long, Zafar is turning to humans for social fulfillment.