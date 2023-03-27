From Justin to Noah: Find out which ‘American Idol’ alumni are returning to the show as mentors

American Idol loves bringing back past contestants and Sunday night’s show will feature a bumper crop of them.

Starting Sunday, April 2 on ABC, American Idol alums Justin Guarini, Clay Aiken, David Archuleta, Jordin Sparks, Phillip Phillips, Catie Turner and Noah Thompson will return to the show to guide the contestants through the always-challenging Hollywood Week.

In case you need a refresher, Justin was the runner-up on season 1, while Clay and David were the runners-up on seasons 2 and 7, respectively. Jordin and Phillip were the winners of season 6 and season 11, respectively, while Catie was a top 10 finalist in season 16 and Noah won season 20.

Speaking to Billboard about his mentor experience this season, Clay said, “Going back was shocking to me … There were a number of contestants on the show who were not born when I was on Idol. I kept saying to people that it’s like I imagine Miss America 1940 must feel if she is still alive.”

