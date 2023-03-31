From “Sour Candy” to sour grapes: No Lady Gaga/BLACKPINK White House performance after all

Seems like those reported plans to have Lady Gaga and K-pop stars BLACKPINK perform at the White House during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol‘s upcoming visit aren’t going to happen.

According to The Korean Herald, South Korea’s presidential office announced Friday that a performance featuring the artists — who teamed up for the song “Sour Candy” on Gaga’s album Chromatica — is not on Yoon’s official schedule for his visit. No explanation was given.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the performance was suggested by Dr. Jill Biden as part of a state dinner during Yoon’s visit. However, the Korean Herald also reported that there was some kind of protocol blunder and the idea of the concert wasn’t “properly communicated” to Yoon. Some of Yoon’s staff tendered their resignations over this, the paper reported.

In addition, The Korean Herald cited reports that the U.S. suggested South Korea should pay for the performance, which would cost several million dollars.

