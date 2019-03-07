Front License Plates Could Be Going Away

(WHBC) – Ohio drivers may no longer be required to have a front license plate on their vehicles.

Lawmakers have made some changes to Governor’s DeWine’s transportation budget proposal and that is one of them.

The idea has been brought up before but hasn’t gone anywhere.

Supporters say eliminating the front license plate requirement would save the state more than $2 million annually.

Owners of specialty vehicles have requested the move for years.

The idea has been opposed in the past by law enforcement organizations.