Frontman of The Cars, Ric Ocasek, Passes At 75
Sad news to report as Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, frontman and founder of The Cars, Ric Ocasek died Sunday afternoon.
Police pronounced the 75-year-old dead after he was discovered unresponsive in bed at his Manhattan apartment. He was found by his estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova, says TMZ. According to sources speaking to Page Six, the cause of death is believed to be from natural causes. Ocasek and the band were inducted into the Rock Hall last year, performing several of their hits. Aside from being the frontman of The Cars, he has also produced albums by Weezer, No Doubt, Bad Brains, Bad Religion, and more. You can definitely say that Ric had left a solid imprint not only on the music of the 70’s, but on the music of today as well.
Which are your favorite songs by The Cars? What legacy have they left on rock?