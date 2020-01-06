      Weather Alert

‘Frozen 2’ Becomes Highest Grossing Animated Film of All-Time at Global Box Office

Jan 6, 2020 @ 4:04pm

Disney shatters ANOTHER box office record!

TAGS
animated Disney frozen frozen 2 movies record
