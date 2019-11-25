      Weather Alert

‘Frozen II’ Debuts at $127 Million Opening Weekend

Nov 25, 2019 @ 4:16pm

The Disney animated sequel didn’t miss a beat when matching the record setting pace of the original!

TAGS
box office frozen frozen 2 movies
Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Mix 94.1 on Alexa!
Alpha Cares
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!